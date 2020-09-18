Man arrested for attempted murder of two North West cops

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Kanana, North West, for the attempted murder of two police officers, theft of a firearm and attempted rape.

The suspect was arrested at Extension 14, Kanana on Wednesday evening by members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT).

North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said it is alleged that the suspect arrived at his sister’s house at Extension 13, and found his 16-year-old niece alone.

“He was allegedly caught red-handed by another family member while attempting to rape the niece. Subsequent to opening an attempted rape case, three Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit officers went to the suspect’s place on Wednesday evening to arrest him, but he resisted,” Mokgwabone said.

Mokgwabone said the suspect wrestled with the police officers and managed to grab a firearm from one the officers and randomly fired shots.

“As a result, a 30-year-old constable was shot in the right upper arm. That prompted members to exit the house and call for emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) and backup from the Tactical Response Team,” he said.

Mokgwabone said a police negotiator was also called to negotiate with the suspect who was inside the house with his parents.

He said the suspect was then engaged by the TRT, but he fired shots and a 38-year-old sergeant was shot in the left upper arm.

“The suspect was ultimately arrested and a firearm was recovered.”

North West provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident.

Kwena emphasised that no amount of violence will deter the police from enforcing the law, including arresting those who commit gender-based violence (GBV).

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Friday, but provincial NPA spokesperson could not confirm whether he appeared in court.

TimesLIVE