South Africa

Man killed in suspected drive-by shooting in Roodepoort

18 September 2020 - 13:40
A man died in a suspected drive-by shooting in Roodepoort on Friday.
A man was shot dead in a suspected drive-by shooting in Roodepoort North, Gauteng, on Friday, said paramedics.

ER24 emergency services said they responded to a call at 9am and found an overturned vehicle at the scene.

“A man was found lying trapped inside the car. Medics assessed the man and found he had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life.”

“Unfortunately, he was declared dead.”

Police are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made.

