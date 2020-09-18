My son is not a bad man, but he must pay for crimes - dad of Florida 'child grabber'

He said his son is not the bad person he has been made out to be on social media, but admitted he did not always stay on the right path.

Family threatened

He said the family had taken a toll over the restaurant incident, and has even received death threats.

“We will kill him” and “we know where you stay” read some of the text messages received by the father.

He said he’d received several messages regarding the incident.

“I no longer read them. I just delete them immediately,” he said.

On Thursday the court heard that Slamang had a criminal record — with three convictions — but details of the incidents were not revealed.

His father said these had been “petty crimes” like stealing.

Asked if he had seen the footage of the alleged attempted kidnapping, the father responded “yes”.

“I don’t know what got into him”.