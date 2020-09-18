PODCAST | Roots of evil: serial killers in 1940s SA

Serial killing is not a modern concept as these vicious predators have hunted victims for far longer than we know. While globally the first serial killer is acknowledged as being HH Holmes, who murdered 27 women in the 1880s, SA’s “pioneers” in this field of crime first appear on record in the 1930s.

In this episode of True Crime South Africa, we explore some of the first instances of serial murder in SA, and specifically focus on Salie Lingevelt, who is alleged to have smiled when he went the hangman’s noose.

