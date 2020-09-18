Rich countries bulk-buying Covid-19 vaccines poses threat to the rest of us

Local public health experts have raised concerns about the bulk-buying of potential Covid-19 vaccines by rich nations, arguing that this could further delay access to these life-saving shots by developing countries such as South Africa.

They were reacting to the latest report by Oxfam, which has revealed that wealthy nations representing only 13% of the global population have already bought up more than half of the promised doses of future Covid-19 vaccines.

The UK-based NGO has analysed deals struck by pharmaceuticals and vaccine producers for the five leading vaccine candidates currently in late-stage trials. Oxfam suggests that even in the extremely unlikely event that all five vaccines succeed, nearly two-thirds (61%) of the world’s population will not have a vaccine until at least 2022.

“We are going to need many millions of doses of vaccines globally. Rich nations have the cash upfront and could push poorer nations to the back of the queue,” said Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

“I’m having a déjà vu to our bad old days of ARVs and we cannot let this happen with vaccines.”