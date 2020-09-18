'They stabbed and stoned my horses': Fairview stable owner in PE

The owners of Dippin Blu Racing in Fairview, Port Elizabeth, are considering legal action against a group of its former grooms who stormed the stables in protest on Thursday, allegedly killing one horse and injuring more than 20 others.

“This is the worst day of my life. What they have done to my horses is barbaric and no human being can do that to animals. They stabbed and stoned my horses. One is dead and 29 are injured and traumatised. The vet will determine later the extent of injuries,” said a distraught Hedley McGrath, owner of Dippin Blu.

The conflict appears to stem from an incident in February when a worker apparently injured a horse. McGrath says the worker stabbed a horse in the neck, while the workers dispute this, saying the worker mistakenly cut a horse’s ear during grooming.

McGrath said: “All these [workers] looked after million rand expensive race horses that can’t even harm a fly. They came to me on February 14 after the incident happened on the 7th. They said please boss pay this guy so that he can go away. I said I don’t pay someone who stabs my horse and no-one can bribe me. He stabbed my horse on the neck and it nearly died. Then they decided to stay home and not come to work.”