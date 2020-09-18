Transport MEC dissolves taxi associations after bloodshed over routes in Joburg

Gauteng public transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has intervened in a deadly taxi feud in Johannesburg by dissolving the executives of two taxi associations.

Nanduwe (Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association) and Wata (Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association) members are allegedly involved in a dispute over a route in Johannesburg south.

Mamabolo's office said Nanduwe lost two squad members who were gunned down near the Nancefield hostel in Soweto on Tuesday.

“I am deeply dismayed by the latest incident which resulted in the spillage of blood. We cannot allow the taxi industry to turn our province into the capital of murder and violent gangs,” Mamabolo said.

He called on police to investigate the murders and bring the killers to book.

His office said the MEC had the authority to intervene in such circumstances.

“The North Gauteng high court recently ratified an agreement between Gauteng’s major taxi structures, the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco-Gauteng), giving the MEC powers to dissolve taxi associations involved in acts of violence,” the department said.

