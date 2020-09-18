Vehicle theft, hijackings plague Mondeor

Vehicle theft, theft out of vehicles, hijackings and house robberies continue to plague the suburb of Mondeor in the south of Johannesburg.

According to the Mondeor community policing forum (CPF), an average of 30 criminal cases are reported at the Mondeor police station each week.

On Tuesday, a courier company vehicle was hijacked outside a private school and two house robberies were reported to the police.

According to the school owner, who didn’t want her school or her name divulged for fear of being targeted, said the courier driver had just delivered a parcel to one of her teachers.

“On returning to his vehicle, he was approached by unknown men who pushed him into the back of the vehicle and sped off. I immediately pressed the panic button and within minutes police were on the scene,” she said.

Mondeor CPF chairperson Mike Fontes said with the relaxation of lockdown regulations, it is expected people will be leaving their homes and moving around more and criminals have also become more active.

Fontes however played down claims that there might be a gang or syndicate operating in the area.