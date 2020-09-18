South Africa

Wife of KZN cop and alleged hitman arrested for his murder

18 September 2020 - 11:42
Warrant Officer Phiwayinkosi Magwaza, 59, was shot and killed while asleep in his home on August 27.
Image: Gareth Wilson

The wife of a northern KwaZulu-Natal police officer and an alleged hitman will appear alongside each other in court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of the officer.

In a statement on Friday the Hawks said they had made a breakthrough in the murder case of warrant officer Phiwayinkosi Magwaza, 59, who was gunned down in his Melmoth home while asleep on August 27.

Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said members of the serious organised crime investigation unit and the special task force arrested a 42-year-old man in the early hours of Thursday morning at KwaMashu Hostel.

“He was allegedly found with the deceased official's firearm, a 9mm pistol. He was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and has appeared in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court.” 

Magwaza's killer allegedly made off with his service pistol. A case of murder was reported at Melmoth police station and the Hawks were tasked to investigate further.

Investigations led to the arrest of Magwaza's wife, Sanelisiwe Mpungose, 27, this month in connection with the killing.

“She made her first appearance in the Melmoth magistrate's court on September 11 2020 and she is still in custody. Mpungose will appear again at the same court on September 23 2020,” said Mhlongo.

