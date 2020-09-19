South Africa

27-year-old gets two life sentences for murder and rape of girl, 9

19 September 2020 - 17:00
Philip Mailula was handed two life sentences on September 18 2020 for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl.
Philip Mailula was handed two life sentences on September 18 2020 for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl.
Image: Supplied

A man from Mpumalanga has been given two life sentences for murdering and raping a nine-year-old girl.

Philip Mailula, 27, was handed the sentences at Mbokola magistrate's court on Friday. He pleaded guilty on Monday.

Police said Mailula took Bawinile Khoza to the bush in Mmametlhake in December 2017 and raped her.

“He then decided to end the life of a girl, strangled her and dumped the lifeless body at the bush,” said Sgt Tlaki Matemane. “The accused then returned back to his residential place and did not get peace, became scared and went to report the incident to the local prophetess, who alerted the police.”

Shepherd's terrible discovery of missing child in veld: 'the pain does not go away'

It's been eight months since 10-year-old Bawinile Khoza's body was found by her grandfather under a bush near her home
News
2 years ago

Mailula was arrested and linked to the attack on Bawinile through DNA evidence.

In September 2018, the Sunday Times visited Bawinile's family to find out how they were coping with the loss.

“We feel powerless and our lives have changed for the worse, the pain does not go away,” said the girl's grandfather, Joseph Mondlana. “Since this happened her mother, Nozipho, has lost her mind. She stopped eating, talking, laughing or socialising.

“She went crazy and we had to take her to relatives in Nelspruit, where she will be far from this place and heal.” 

TimesLIVE

MORE

Jurgen Vandekeere gets life for rape and murder nine years after crimes

A family whose daughter was murdered nine years ago received the justice they hoped for on Monday when Chantelle Barnard's killer was sentenced to ...
News
5 days ago

Former paramedic guilty of raping Rhodes University master's student

A 25-year-old man has been found guilty of raping a Rhodes University master's student by the Makhanda regional court.
News
1 week ago

Joburg man sentenced to multiple life sentences for rape

A Johannesburg man has been sentenced to multiple life sentences for the rape of three women.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Leading owner 'sets record straight' about attacks on horses in PE South Africa
  2. WATCH | Elephants, giraffes at Zim nursery join 'Jerusalema' challenge Africa
  3. Horse slaughtered with pangas as racecourse labourers feud South Africa
  4. Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts South Africa
  5. Zanu-PF accuses ANC envoys of meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs Africa

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X