Anger erupts over Port Elizabeth water shortages

Ever since Nelson Mandela Bay declared Day Zero, due to its dams running dry, people have been struggling to cook, wash and drink water. Residents are furious over inadequate arrangements by the municipality. The situation was aggravated by repair work which made some people panic when water did not come back.

On Wednesday, Mongameli Bobani, mayco member for infrastructure and engineering, released a statement about repairs on a broken water pipe in Kwazakhele township.

“Water will go off around 7am [Thursday] to enable a contractor to reroute a 450mm water main pipeline. The shutdown will affect Ibhayi, Govan Mbeki, Veeplaas, Soweto-on-Sea, New Brighton, Kwazakhele, Zwide and Missionvale. More water tankers will be added as and when the need arises,” he had said.

In Zwide, dozens of people with empty buckets waited on the corner of Mbane and Koyane streets from 7am on Friday. Eventually residents started to burn tyres at the traffic circle.

Resident Pinkie Rasi said, “This is nonsense and the municipality is not even doing loud hailing to inform us when the truck is coming. We will not tolerate this forever because water is a basic need.”

On Friday afternoon, over 100 KwaNdokwenza residents waited more than four hours for water trucks. Resident Zuko Peter, sitting on an empty bucket while waiting, said: “I have never seen a situation like this before. For the second consecutive day, our taps have run dry out of the blue ... This is really frustrating and it’s unacceptable.”

Nonyameko Ganyaza, who lives in the hostel with four children, said she was panicking. She had been queuing alongside her neighbours since 8am.

Ganyaza said, “We didn’t even cook pap in the morning for the children. Clinics have no water, schools as well, and we don’t even know when will the truck arrive.”