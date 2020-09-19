South Africa

Bodies of two missing children found in Orange Farm

19 September 2020 - 14:01 By TimesLIVE
The bodies of two small children have been found in Orange Farm, just hours after they were reported missing.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police are investigating the murder of two small children whose bodies have been found in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg.

Their bodies were discovered a few hours after they were reported missing, police said.

“The motive for the killing of the little boy and the little girl is yet to be determined, while a post-mortem will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

“Anyone who may have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect(s) is urged to report to the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App to submit a tip-off,” police said.

Police urged parents to prioritise the safety of their children at all times, and to always be aware of the children's whereabouts.

“Children walking in the streets at night must be prohibited otherwise they must be accompanied.”

TimesLIVE

