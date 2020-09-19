Charl Kinnear paid with his life to keep us safer, says premier Winde

A senior Cape Town detective who was murdered on Friday put his life on the line to make communities safer, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Saturday.

“That life has now been taken,” said Winde in a tribute to Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, 52, an anti-gang unit section commander who was shot several times outside his Bishop Lavis home.

“This is a very sad moment for Lt-Col Kinnear’s family and friends, the police service, and for our province. This was a man committed to fighting against the highest and most insidious criminals in our communities, a man who put his life on the line to make us safer.”