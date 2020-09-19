COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.35 million, death toll at 947,400

September 19 2020 - 10:02

New UK lockdown likely sooner rather than later - former advisor

Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some national coronavirus lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a former senior government health advisor said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he did not want another national lockdown but that new restrictions may be needed because the country was facing an "inevitable" second wave of Covid-19.

"I think some additional measures are likely to be needed sooner rather than later," Neil Ferguson, a professor of epidemiology at London's Imperial College, told the BBC.

—Reuters