COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.35 million, death toll at 947,400
September 19 2020 - 10:02
New UK lockdown likely sooner rather than later - former advisor
Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some national coronavirus lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a former senior government health advisor said on Saturday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he did not want another national lockdown but that new restrictions may be needed because the country was facing an "inevitable" second wave of Covid-19.
"I think some additional measures are likely to be needed sooner rather than later," Neil Ferguson, a professor of epidemiology at London's Imperial College, told the BBC.
—Reuters
September 19 2020 - 09:21
More than 30.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 947,400 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
—Reuters
September 19 2020 - 09:12
Spain's Covid-19 surge pushes SA into ninth position on global table
A surge in Covid-19 cases means Spain has pushed SA down to ninth in the table of nations with the most confirmed infections.
According to Saturday's tally on Worldometers, Spain has had 659,334 cases and 30,495 deaths, compared to SA's 657,627 cases and 15,857 deaths.
More than 122,000 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Spain in the last two weeks, compared with 22,500 in SA.
September 19 2020 - 09:03
Czech Republic's new coronavirus cases slow after four days of growth
The Czech Republic's daily count of new coronavirus cases slowed to 2,111 on Friday after four days of growth, data from the health ministry showed.
The overall number of confirmed cases reached 46,262 in the country of 10.7 million, the ministry said on Saturday.
The Czechs have seen the illness spreading at a record pace.
—Reuters
September 19 2020 - 09:00
India parliament session may be cut short as Covid-19 cases among lawmakers rise-sources
India's parliament session that began this week is likely to be cut short after 30 lawmakers were found infected with the coronavirus, two senior parliament officials said, as the number of cases in the country rose to 5.3 million.
The Indian parliament met for the first time in six months on September 14 and was to function until October 1, but the two officials said its duration could be reduced by a week.
"Since the commencement of the session the number of positive cases have gone up so the government is thinking of cutting short the session," said one of the two officials, who are involved in the functioning of parliament proceedings.
—Reuters