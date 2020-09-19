South Africa

Former George mayor and four municipal officials to appear in court for R9m fraud

19 September 2020 - 12:04 By TimesLIVE
A former mayor of George and four senior municipal officials are to appear in court in connection with fraud amounting to R9m, the Hawks said.
A former mayor of George and four senior municipal officials are to appear in court in connection with fraud amounting to R9m, the Hawks said.
Image: Supplied

A former mayor of George in the Western Cape and four senior municipal officials are to appear in court in connection with fraud amounting to R9m, the Hawks said on Saturday.

“The Hawks Serious Commercial Investigation team has served five suspects linked to the George Local Municipality with court summons to appear at the local magistrate's court on charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

“The former mayor as well as four other senior officials aged between 48 and 60 years will make their first court appearance on October 9,” the Hawks said in a statement.

No further details were provided.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Suspected Sassa fraudsters granted bail of R10,000 each

Two of the three men who allegedly planned to hack the Sassa system and steal money intended for social grants have been granted bail by the ...
News
1 day ago

Richard Mdluli and co-accused in court for alleged abuse of slush fund

The fraud, corruption and theft case against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and two other former officials has been transferred to the ...
News
1 day ago

Asylum seekers are victims of corruption and fraud at Refugee Reception Offices: report

Corruption is rife at Refugee Reception Offices around the country, despite laws aimed at combating it, according to a study by Lawyers for Human ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Leading owner 'sets record straight' about attacks on horses in PE South Africa
  2. Horse slaughtered with pangas as racecourse labourers feud South Africa
  3. WATCH | Elephants, giraffes at Zim nursery join 'Jerusalema' challenge Africa
  4. Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts South Africa
  5. Zanu-PF accuses ANC envoys of meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs Africa

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X