The organisation said it had repeatedly appealed to the department of water and sanitation to deliver sufficient water to these communities during the national lockdown but had little success.

Boyisile Mafilika from Masifundise Development Trust said that community members in “neglected regions” and metropolitan areas were forced to use their social grants to pay for what is often poor-quality water.

“They have to go and buy their own water tanks which cost about R2,000 for 2,500 litres. They must then transport the water tanks from town to their village for R500 and then find someone to put up a platform for the water tank.

“If you want proper water, you have to dig into your own pockets,” he said.

Mafilika said water tanks were meant to be the responsibility of municipalities. They need to refill them when they are empty, and ward councillors should be responsible for taking care of those tanks,” he said.

Mafilika said they were also approached by the community of Centane in the Eastern Cape over the ongoing water crises there.

“It’s so painful when you see old people drinking dirty, smelly water with animals. Yet there are officials going around giving false information, saying that it is going well in those villages,” he said, referring to a report by local officials released in April.

Fixing iNgqushwa Yethu founder and chairperson Athini Ngxumza said that more than 100 villages are without running water in Peddie.