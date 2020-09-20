Baragwanath hospital to increase number of elective surgeries

Gauteng acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced on Sunday that the number of elective surgeries at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, will be gradually increased.

This after the health department cancelled elective surgeries at the start of the national lockdown in March.

Mamabolo said Baragwanath hospital, together with the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital, has started carrying out elective surgeries.