South Africa

Baragwanath hospital to increase number of elective surgeries

20 September 2020 - 15:04 By Iavan Pijoos
Baragwanath hospital together with Bheki Mlangeni Hospital has started carrying out elective surgeries.
Baragwanath hospital together with Bheki Mlangeni Hospital has started carrying out elective surgeries.
Image: 123RF/Dario Lo Presti

Gauteng acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo announced on Sunday that the number of elective surgeries at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, will be gradually increased.

This after the health department cancelled elective surgeries at the start of the national lockdown in March.

Mamabolo said Baragwanath hospital, together with the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital, has started carrying out elective surgeries.

"Depending on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, the facilities will be gradually increasing the number of surgeries, especially elective cases.”

He said in the last two weeks, 517 surgeries had been performed.

The total number of elective cases that were deferred at Baragwanath hospital was 7,541.

“Given the alert level that we are moving into, it becomes important that across our facilities we gradually resume those services that were negatively impacted at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Other facilities will also be catching up on elective surgeries,” Mamabolo said.

MORE

Private health-care groups counting the cost as patients return

Coronavirus preparations added to costs, while patient numbers for surgeries plummeted
Business
3 weeks ago

High-risk patients 'nervous' as transplant surgeries halted due to Covid-19

Natalie Hinton is hoping for a vaccine against Covid-19 as much as she is praying for a risky double lung transplant.
News
2 months ago

Covid-19: Elective surgeries cancelled at state hospitals in Gauteng

All elective surgeries have been cancelled and separate areas for patients with flu-like symptoms are to be identified at Gauteng health facilities.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Leading owner 'sets record straight' about attacks on horses in PE South Africa
  2. WATCH | Elephants, giraffes at Zim nursery join 'Jerusalema' challenge Africa
  3. Horse slaughtered with pangas as racecourse labourers feud South Africa
  4. Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape South Africa
  5. Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error News

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X