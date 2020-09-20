COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Did SA get it right when tackling the coronavirus pandemic?

September 20 2020 - 06:18

Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error

The Gauteng business owner linked to an R800m personal protective equipment (PPE) tender says he was shocked when he saw the figures in the health department's commitment letter because his quotation had been for one-tenth of the "staggering" amount.

Harvey Buthelezi, executive chair of HSB Mercantile, said that in the end he received orders worth just over R6m from the department, and he is still owed more than R2m. He said errors by health department officials resulted in his R87m quotation ballooning to R873m - before the contract was chopped to R4.6m.

Buthelezi was thrust into the spotlight when a list of companies that benefited from the Gauteng health department's PPE procurement programme circulated on social media.