COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Did SA get it right when tackling the coronavirus pandemic?

September 20 2020 - 06:18
Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error
The Gauteng business owner linked to an R800m personal protective equipment (PPE) tender says he was shocked when he saw the figures in the health department's commitment letter because his quotation had been for one-tenth of the "staggering" amount.
Harvey Buthelezi, executive chair of HSB Mercantile, said that in the end he received orders worth just over R6m from the department, and he is still owed more than R2m. He said errors by health department officials resulted in his R87m quotation ballooning to R873m - before the contract was chopped to R4.6m.
Buthelezi was thrust into the spotlight when a list of companies that benefited from the Gauteng health department's PPE procurement programme circulated on social media.
September 20 2020 - 06:15
All eyes on Covid travel list as tourism awaits list of countries barred from SA
The US, the UK, France, Brazil and India - these are some of the countries that could be barred from sending travellers to SA when international travel resumes on October 1.
And as global airlines prepare to fly into the country once more, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said its crew will be clad in full personal protective equipment [PPE] when processing passengers.
The Sunday Times understands from senior government sources that there areserious discussions about which countries to allow in and which ones to place on the high-risk list, amid concerns that barring SA's closest trading partners could risk "diplomatic issues".
September 20 2020 - 06:05
Medical waste piles up at Pretoria Covid ward amid payment row with Gauteng health
A medical waste contractor temporarily suspended services at 32 clinics and hospitals across Gauteng last month over a payment row - and yesterday scores of boxes of hazardous waste were still piled up at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.
The three-day interruption in removal of the hazardous waste came after the contractor, Buhle Waste, gave the Gauteng department of health a two-day ultimatum on August 12 to pay outstanding bills of more than R18m.
Buhle Waste, which is among 40 Gauteng companies whose bank accounts were frozen after being linked to a personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal in the health department, said it suspended its services on August 14. It resumed removals after the department appeared to realise the urgency of the matter.
September 20 2020 - 06:00
Did SA get it right when tackling the coronavirus pandemic?
As the country prepares for a possible second surge and marks 200 days since the first positive test for Covid-19, medical, economic and scientific experts weigh in on failures and triumphs.
SECURITY FORCE ABUSES
Professor Salim Abdool Karim
The ministerial advisory committee chair said he was “deeply disappointed” at the behaviour of security forces tasked with protecting South Africans and enforcing the lockdown.
But he felt buoyed by the government’s response to the challenge