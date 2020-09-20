KZN hospitality industry already experiencing 'nice life' problems, says premier

KwaZulu-Natal's tourism and hospitality industry is on the road to recovery with some leisure accommodation venues already booked to capacity.

This is according to premier Sihle Zikalala, who addressed the media on the province's latest Covid-19 statistics, and the move to level 1, at a briefing on Sunday.

“We are excited to see that there are already 'good' or 'nice life' problems that we are hearing about in the hospitality industry. There are areas where people are beginning to struggle to get accommodation due to places getting fully booked,” said Zikalala.

Data presented by the premier showed that leisure venues in the Midlands were at a 95% occupancy rate while eThekwini metro and Ezemvelo KZN wildlife venues were sitting at 65% and 30% respectively.

Zikalala said that the province would soon launch its economic recovery plan, while asking the public to continue to be cautious to avoid a second wave.

“The number of cases reported in the province has declined drastically. We must emphasise that we are still vigilant and on full alert. While regulations are being relaxed we are fully cognisant that the virus has not relaxed, it is still deadly and vicious,” said Zikalala.