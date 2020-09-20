South Africa

Man arrested for KZN double farm murder

20 September 2020 - 15:25 By Lwandile Bhengu
Glen and Vida Rafferty were shot dead at the entrance to their farm. Newcastle mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba said they were progressive people who cared deeply for the community.
Image: supplied

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal couple at a farm in Normandien, near Newcastle.

Glen Rafferty and his wife Vida were shot dead on the front porch of their farmhouse at the end of last month. Their dog was also killed in the incident. 

On Sunday KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said that the suspect was arrested by the organised crime unit of Osizweni. .

“He was then taken to a magistrate where a confession was recorded and was charged with two counts of murder,” said Naicker.

Shortly after the incident, police minister Bheki Cele visited the Rafferty family as well as the northern KwaZulu-Natal community who raised a lack of police capacity and proper vehicles as issues.

One farmer highlighted that he had called for police assistance on one occasion, only to have members in the area respond a day after his initial call.

Cele is on Monday expected to lead a ministerial rural safety Imbizo in the community.

The suspect is also expected to appear on court on Monday, with police saying more arrests are expected.

TimesLIVE

