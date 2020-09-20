Man arrested for KZN double farm murder

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal couple at a farm in Normandien, near Newcastle.

Glen Rafferty and his wife Vida were shot dead on the front porch of their farmhouse at the end of last month. Their dog was also killed in the incident.

On Sunday KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said that the suspect was arrested by the organised crime unit of Osizweni. .

“He was then taken to a magistrate where a confession was recorded and was charged with two counts of murder,” said Naicker.

Shortly after the incident, police minister Bheki Cele visited the Rafferty family as well as the northern KwaZulu-Natal community who raised a lack of police capacity and proper vehicles as issues.