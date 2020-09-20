Nearly 100 new Covid-19 cases at one Eastern Cape school

Ninety-eight Ethembeni High School pupils have tested positive for Covid-19.

Pupils from Burgersdorp and Middelburg have been affected, according to the Eastern Cape education department.

Education department spokesperson Mali Mtima said: “A multi-departmental team consisting of the local municipality, departments of health and public works and education have been established to manage the spread of this outbreak and advise on measures suitable for learners, especially those writing their matric trial examinations.

“Now, the team has advised the department to allow learners to write, as there are no reasons to stop the learners since they are medically fit. Invigilators have been advised to put on PPE and scripts will also be monitored for a specified period before being marked.”

The team will also outline a road map to ensure pupils do not transfer the virus to their homes or parents.

The team is also working with families of the affected pupils, testing and providing them with their results so that they can adopt regulated coping mechanisms should they test positive.