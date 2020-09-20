Nehawu fights on for wage hikes

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says its members will stage a demonstration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday.

Nehawu is protesting against the possibility of salaries of public servants not being increased this year and alleged lapses in the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

National spokesperson Khaya Xaba said salary negotiations between the union and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would now form part of the broader demands raised.

Negotiations between the two parties started in June, but have been deadlocked since August. Xaba said workers are demanding an 8% salary increase.

“The employer is pleading poverty because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. This response from the employer is misleading and disingenuous because the institution did receive its allocation before the start of the nationwide lockdown.”