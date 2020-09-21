Court rules it's not a must for Post Office to pay retirement contributions during pandemic

The post office retirement fund has failed in its court bid to force the SA Post Office (Sapo) to continue making contributions to the fund despite the tough financial situation the postal agency finds itself in due to Covid-19.

Last week the high court in Pretoria dismissed the fund's case with costs.

In her judgment, Judge Elizabeth Kubushi said the economic downturn resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic was of a magnitude that no-one could have predicted.

The fund took Sapo to court after not receiving members' contributions for May, June and July. In its arguments, the fund said its concern was that the member contributions are deducted from their salaries but not paid into the fund.

The fund argued that the benefit of pension contributions is a legal obligation which must be complied with, adding that according to the fund rules, this must be done monthly.