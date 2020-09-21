South Africa

Covid-19 death toll stands at 15,953

21 September 2020 - 06:59
SA has now recorded 661,211 Covid-19 cases. File image
SA has now recorded 661,211 Covid-19 cases. File image
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Thirteen more fatalities related to Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday, bringing the death toll related to the pandemic to 15,953, the health ministry said.

The Western Cape accounted for six of the deaths, followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, which each recorded three. KwaZulu-Natal recorded one fatality.

Nearly 100 new Covid-19 cases at one Eastern Cape school

Ninety-eight Ethembeni High School pupils have tested positive for Covid-19.
News
23 hours ago

The Western Cape has recorded the most coronavirus-related deaths in the country since the outbreak in March. The total death toll in the province is 4,117, followed by Gauteng with 4,030 deaths and the Eastern Cape with 3,070.

More than four million coronavirus tests have been conducted in both private and public facilities.

“As of today, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 661,211, with 1,555 new cases identified,” said the health ministry.

Of these cases, 590,071 recoveries have been recorded, placing the country’s recovery rate at 89.2%.

“The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4,041,543, with 16,884 new tests conducted since the last report.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'When are you going to pay our Covid claim': Midlands billboards call out insurance ‘bully’

Two new features have been added to the scenic route along the N3 highway in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands — 12m x 2.5m billboards accusing Guardrisk ...
News
1 day ago

Teachers working from home asked to report for duty from Monday

The department of basic education has announced that teachers who were given permission to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic should report ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Elephants, giraffes at Zim nursery join 'Jerusalema' challenge Africa
  2. Leading owner 'sets record straight' about attacks on horses in PE South Africa
  3. Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape South Africa
  4. Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error News
  5. 'No-one deserves to die like that': How slain detective Charl Kinnear was left ... News

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X