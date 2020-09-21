COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Virus cases in SA slowly approaching 700,000 mark

September 21 2020 - 07:13

Covid-19 death toll stands at 15,953

Thirteen more fatalities related to Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday, bringing the death toll related to the pandemic to 15,953, the health ministry said.

The Western Cape accounted for six of the deaths, followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, which each recorded three. KwaZulu-Natal recorded one fatality.