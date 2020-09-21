South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Virus cases in SA slowly approaching 700,000 mark

21 September 2020 - 07:22 By TimesLIVE
Women play cards at a table along a street in the Eixample district, after Catalonia's regional authorities announced restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Barcelona, Spain on September 20 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thirteen more fatalities related to Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday, bringing the death toll related to the pandemic to 15,953, the health ministry said.

The Western Cape accounted for six of the deaths, followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, which each recorded three. KwaZulu-Natal recorded one fatality.

Covid-19 lawbreakers in Indonesia forced to dig graves as punishment

Law enforcement officials in East Java, Indonesia, have introduced grave digging as one of the punishments applied to those who break Covid-19 health protocols. 

