COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Virus cases in SA slowly approaching 700,000 mark

September 21 2020 - 07:17
Virus cases in SA slowly approaching 700,000 mark
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 September.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 20, 2020
September 21 2020 - 07:13
Covid-19 death toll stands at 15,953
Thirteen more fatalities related to Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday, bringing the death toll related to the pandemic to 15,953, the health ministry said.
The Western Cape accounted for six of the deaths, followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, which each recorded three. KwaZulu-Natal recorded one fatality.
September 21 2020 - 07:12
Covid-19 lawbreakers in Indonesia forced to dig graves as punishment
Law enforcement officials in East Java, Indonesia, have introduced grave digging as one of the punishments applied to those who break Covid-19 health protocols.