From murder to calls for justice — five must read stories on Dr Abdulhay Munshi

Police are investigating the murder of anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, 57, who was gunned down on Wednesday in Johannesburg.

Munshi and paediatric surgeon professor Peter Beale were embroiled in a medical court case and charged with culpable homicide for the death of 10-year-old Zayaan Sayed. Sayed died at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic in October last year after surgery.

The two medical professionals were out on R10,000 bail each and were scheduled to return to the Johannesburg magistrate's court in November.

The murder

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters confirmed the shooting in Fairwood, near Orange Grove.

Peters urged anyone with information to contact the authorities.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect(s) is urged to report to the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.”