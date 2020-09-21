South Africa

Inmate Andile Lungisa's bail bid to be heard four days into his jail term

21 September 2020 - 08:10
Andile Lungisa has petitioned that he is not suited to the unpalatable food, uncomfortable sleeping arrangements, risk of violence and degrading ablution facilities that come with a prison sentence.
Andile Lungisa has petitioned that he is not suited to the unpalatable food, uncomfortable sleeping arrangements, risk of violence and degrading ablution facilities that come with a prison sentence.
Image: File / ELIZABETH SEJAKE

The bail application by Andile Lungisa, the jailed Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councilor, is expected to be heard in the Grahamstown magistrate’s court on Monday.

Lungisa has spent the last four days behind bars in the North End prison in Port Elizabeth, where he is serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of assault. This comes after a 2016 incident in which he smashed a glass water jug over a DA councilor's head during a heated council meeting.

Video of NMB council water jug assault played in court

A video showing a man who appears to be Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa striking DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug has ...
Politics
2 years ago

Lungisa has filed an application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal against the sentence, and wants to be freed pending the outcome of the application.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had said it would oppose bail.

The Herald newspaper reported that Lungisa, a married father of seven children, is petitioning that he is not suited to the unpalatable food, uncomfortable sleeping arrangements, risk of violence and degrading ablution facilities that come with a prison sentence.

His appeal against his two-year sentence was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The SCA found no basis to interfere with the sentence imposed by the trial court as it found the crime committed by Lungisa was serious and had devastating consequences.

Lungisa's ANC membership has been suspended, in line with the ANC national executive committee's stance that anyone with a conviction should resign for the sake of the party.

TimesLIVE

From water jug to cold stone jug — now ANC must find the guts to put more comrades behind bars

Andile Lungisa, a lowly Port Elizabeth councillor with a penchant for self-promotion, hogged national headlines this week when he finally made his ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Has justice been served or is Andile Lungisa a victim? Mzansi is divided on his prison sentence

Andile Lungisa smashed a glass water jug over Rano Kayser's head during a heated council meeting in 2016 and was convicted in 2018
News
3 days ago

Andile Lungisa digs heels in, refuses to accept ANC suspension

Andile Lungisa has requested a meeting with ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi to discuss his suspension from the party.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Elephants, giraffes at Zim nursery join 'Jerusalema' challenge Africa
  2. Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape South Africa
  3. Leading owner 'sets record straight' about attacks on horses in PE South Africa
  4. Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error News
  5. 'No-one deserves to die like that': How slain detective Charl Kinnear was left ... News

Latest Videos

Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
"Mastermind" school teacher convicted of kidnapping and extortion along with ...
X