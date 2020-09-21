Nelson Mandela Bay counts the cost of ailing power network

Yelland said a lack of maintenance played a big part in outages around the country, and said it was odd that a metro the size of the Bay still used oil circuit breakers.

“The use of oil circuit breakers shows the age of the system.

“These types of breakers went out of fashion 25 years ago.”

Yelland said they were dangerous and a municipality the size of the Bay should not be using them.

“If they fail, you are talking about a major fire.

“The municipality should have replaced them a long time ago.”

Businesses, already struggling to deal with Covid-19, water shortages and load-shedding, are hardest hit as no warnings are given before the outages.

The outages are costing them hard-earned revenue, with power disruptions lasting up to four hours at a time.

On Thursday, an oil circuit breaker tripped at the Arlington substation in Glendore Road, Port Elizabeth, leaving Broadwood, Walmer Heights and Providentia without power.

Excell Catering Equipment owner Henry Kriel said he had intended to finalise several quotations when the power went off at about 2pm.

“Instead, I was forced to wake up at 4am on Friday to catch up,” he said.

He said there had been no prior warning and electricity was only restored after 4pm that Thursday.

“Covid-19 hit us like a ton of bricks, and we are forced to deal with load-shedding and water shortages. Then we have these outages on top of all of that,” he said.

Nine days earlier, Kadiro Buno’s Makka Shop in Bloemendal was left in darkness.

The outage at the Bloemendal substation also affected Palmridge, Aspen Heights and Heath Park.

“Often, we are forced to close the shop as we can’t operate without electricity,” Buno said.

“We turn customers away and close the doors.”

Buno said he had assumed the September 9 outage was due to load-shedding.

“The power goes on and off all the time. We lose money. We sell cooked chickens and cold drinks.”

KwaNobuhle hairdresser Onele Cembi, who runs Odds ’n Odz Dread Salon, said he was often forced to turn away customers during the outages.

A feeder at the Mabandla substation was switched off for emergency repairs last Thursday, causing an outage that lasted a few hours.

“When I don’t have power I turn customers away, and I am losing money,” Cembi said.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona said the business sector was severely affected by localised outages, particularly in the industrial and commercial districts.

“These outages result in significant reputation and productivity losses to SMMEs as well as some of the biggest employers in the local economy,” she said.