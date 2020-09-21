South Africa

Pair in country illegally found in taxi with highly endangered pangolin

21 September 2020 - 12:50 By Iavan Pijoos
Law-enforcement officials conducting a routine search arrested two men allegedly in possession of a pangolin, one of the world's most poached animals.
Law-enforcement officials conducting a routine search arrested two men allegedly in possession of a pangolin, one of the world's most poached animals.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects have been arrested after they were found in possession of an endangered pangolin, police said on Monday.

National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said members of the rapid rail policing unit from Gauteng North and Limpopo and soldiers were conducting routine vehicle searches in Komatipoort when they discovered the animal.

The team had stopped and searched a taxi in which two foreign nationals were found to be in possession of the endangered species, Mathe said.

Further investigation revealed the pair was in the country illegally.

They are expected to appear in the Komatipoort magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Pangolins are among the world's most illegally trafficked land mammals. From SA they are often sold in China, to be eaten as delicacies and used in traditional medical elixirs.

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | A first as rescued pangolin Ally gives birth in Limpopo

During an abdominal ultrasound, it was discovered that Ally was pregnant.
News
1 week ago

Six suspects to appear in court for dealing in a pangolin

Six suspects are expected to appear in the Alexandra magistrate’s court in northern Johannesburg on Monday after they were arrested in a sting ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Pangolin reintroduced to Zululand after 70 years

For more than 70 years the endangered Temminck's ground pangolin has not roamed the plains of Zululand, after it became locally extinct decades ago
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Elephants, giraffes at Zim nursery join 'Jerusalema' challenge Africa
  2. Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape South Africa
  3. Leading owner 'sets record straight' about attacks on horses in PE South Africa
  4. Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error News
  5. Weapons and ammunition found in unoccupied section of Bara hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos laid to rest in Johannesburg
X