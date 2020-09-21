PE’s Day Zero: a result of poor planning and a failure to fix leaks

Zuko Mbinda, a water tanker driver, had a tough day recently. He begged residents to use water sparingly in Govan Mbeki Township. But many ignored him and more water was wasted. This as the municipality was busy fixing a damaged pipe along Daku Road in Kwazakhele.

“People please don’t come with dirty containers and wash them here with too much water. Thousands of litres are getting wasted because you are not drawing water properly from the tanker. This is a 6,000 litre tanker and this is my third trip today but there are many people who have not received the water,” he said. “Only those who have buckets should come to the truck. For bottle containers, please use the hose pipe.”

Masixole Zinto, former Mayco member for infrastructure and engineering and DA municipal spokesperson for infrastructure and engineering, blamed poor management.

“Yes, we have a drought. But our municipality has no capacity to manage the water we have. Water consumption is too high at about 290 to 300 megalitres a day. Standing committees are not doing oversight visits to see and investigate for themselves the real cause of the problem. We rely on reports. Also we have leaks all over the city that take too long to be fixed because of the shortage of staff due to retirements.

“When we were in government we managed to reduce the water consumption from 290 megalitres to 248 megalitres,” he said. “We have to identify the hotspots ... We need to have valves maybe about 200m apart. So that whenever we have a burst pipe we can easily switch off and fix the problem without leaving many people without water.”

By comparison, Cape Town, which has a population about four times larger than the Nelson Mandela Bay area, at the height of its water crisis a few years ago, was consuming less than 500 megalitres a day, which works out to much lower consumption per person. Cape Town made a concerted effort to reduce leakage, which was a big help in averting Day Zero there. Yet on August 6, Nelson Mandela Bay announced that it had a repair backlog of 936 leaks.