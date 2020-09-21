WATCH | 'Will level 1 lead to a second wave?': Wits professor gives insight into SA's Covid-19 strategy

Monday marks the beginning of alert level 1 for SA after months of hard lockdown.

With the economy slowly opening up, the ban on international travel has finally been lifted, among other things.

TimesLIVE sat down with Professor Shabir Madhi, Wits University vaccinology and infectious disease expert, who shed light on what could come next for the country.

He touched on herd immunity, vaccine updates, reinfections and a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Madhi also shared some of the biggest lessons SA has learnt since the beginning of lockdown. While he says the country is not out of the woods, he is positive SA is ready to enter alert level 1.

TimesLIVE