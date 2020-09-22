Counsellors sent to Eastern Cape school where 102 pupils got Covid-19

“We got the results of the grade 8 pupils back, which has increased the number. The ones who tested positive have been isolated at a centre in Aliwal North. At the moment things are back to normal at the school, which was closed on Thursday and Friday for deep cleaning. The grade 12 pupils who tested positive for Covid-19 are continuing with their exams at the centres,” Pulumani said.

Isolation sites have been identified in Steynsburg for grade 12 pupils should there be a need to quarantine those who tested negative, as they could be in the incubation phase.

Pulumani said it had come to their attention that several pupils who tested positive were from an informal settlement.