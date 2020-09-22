South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Bheki Cele to brief media on lockdown rules under level 1

22 September 2020 - 07:36 By TimesLIVE
The monument of Tezozomoc is seen with a face mask that reads "For My Country", as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico on September 21 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

September 22 2020 - 08:22

Tuesday is deadline for no-penalty renewal of car licences that expired during lockdown

Tuesday is the deadline for the renewal of motor vehicle licence discs that expired during the Covid-19 lockdown between end March and May 31.

An extension in the validity period of all motor vehicle licences, permits and roadworthy certificates that expired was granted to end-August, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation. “Beyond this period, motorists were entitled to 21 days in which to renew the vehicle discs without incurring late payment costs.”

September 22 2020 - 07:26

Bheki Cele to brief media on lockdown rules under level 1

Police minister Bheki Cele will on Tuesday brief the media on updated Covid-19 lockdown regulations under level 1. 

"Following the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa , on the progress in the national effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic; police minister, Bheki Cele and the SAPS management will on Tuesday , brief the media on law enforcement during the national lockdown alert level one."

