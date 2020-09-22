COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Bheki Cele to brief media on lockdown rules under level 1
September 22 2020 - 08:22
Tuesday is deadline for no-penalty renewal of car licences that expired during lockdown
Tuesday is the deadline for the renewal of motor vehicle licence discs that expired during the Covid-19 lockdown between end March and May 31.
An extension in the validity period of all motor vehicle licences, permits and roadworthy certificates that expired was granted to end-August, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation. “Beyond this period, motorists were entitled to 21 days in which to renew the vehicle discs without incurring late payment costs.”
September 22 2020 - 07:26
Police minister Bheki Cele will on Tuesday brief the media on updated Covid-19 lockdown regulations under level 1.
"Following the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa , on the progress in the national effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic; police minister, Bheki Cele and the SAPS management will on Tuesday , brief the media on law enforcement during the national lockdown alert level one."