From slow moving traffic to lane closures: what to expect on the N3 this Heritage weekend

With the Heritage weekend looming and many excited about the upcoming downtime, it is important to keep road safety top of mind.

For some, the long weekend starts on Wednesday, with most schools closing and many businesses following suit.

This week, the N3 Toll Route issued a traffic alert ahead of the weekend, stating that high traffic volumes are expected on the route.

N3 Toll Concession commercial manager Con Roux warned that long-distance journeys, especially at peak times, could place additional strain on motorists as roads become congested and delays are the order of the day.

The route connects most of the N3 gateway region, from Gauteng to Mpumalanga, the eastern and southern Free State, the uKhahlamba-Drakensberg mountain range, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, the port of Durban and coastal towns along the Indian Ocean.