South Africa

'Masonja & rice with a fork & knife?' — Mboweni ditches pilchards, but Twitter is still not impressed

22 September 2020 - 12:05
Finance minister Tito Mboweni horrified Twitter users when he dished up mopane worms with rice instead of pap.
Image: Esa Alexander

Finance minister Tito Mboweni, also known as “national chef”, has Twitter talking again, this time for ditching his signature dish, pilchards, for masonja (mopane worms).

In the early stages, Twitter was thrilled the minister finally tried something new, but that didn't last long as the final product was nothing short of a disappointment, at least according to Twitter chefs.

Mboweni shared his cooking on the platform, where he has nearly 1m followers.

Choosing masonja over his all-time favourite was not an easy decision. He asked for the input of his followers, who pointed out that he must expand his skills and try something new.

The minister claimed to have heeded the advice of his critics by reducing the garlic, but Twitter still said it was too much.

“You should be banned from purchasing veggies. This is an abuse of resources. Onion is now taking lead,” quipped Twitter user Bongani Ndandani.

Mboweni shared pictures of the meal, and Twitter was disappointed that he dished up masonja with rice instead of pap.

Here's a glimpse into some of the hilarious reactions:

