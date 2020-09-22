'Masonja & rice with a fork & knife?' — Mboweni ditches pilchards, but Twitter is still not impressed

Finance minister Tito Mboweni, also known as “national chef”, has Twitter talking again, this time for ditching his signature dish, pilchards, for masonja (mopane worms).

In the early stages, Twitter was thrilled the minister finally tried something new, but that didn't last long as the final product was nothing short of a disappointment, at least according to Twitter chefs.

Mboweni shared his cooking on the platform, where he has nearly 1m followers.

Choosing masonja over his all-time favourite was not an easy decision. He asked for the input of his followers, who pointed out that he must expand his skills and try something new.