'Masonja & rice with a fork & knife?' — Mboweni ditches pilchards, but Twitter is still not impressed
Finance minister Tito Mboweni, also known as “national chef”, has Twitter talking again, this time for ditching his signature dish, pilchards, for masonja (mopane worms).
In the early stages, Twitter was thrilled the minister finally tried something new, but that didn't last long as the final product was nothing short of a disappointment, at least according to Twitter chefs.
Mboweni shared his cooking on the platform, where he has nearly 1m followers.
Choosing masonja over his all-time favourite was not an easy decision. He asked for the input of his followers, who pointed out that he must expand his skills and try something new.
After a long hard day of work, decision time. Masonja or Pilchards? Let’s vote! pic.twitter.com/KJECptN8gw— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 21, 2020
Masonja it it is! Let the cooking begin! Later. pic.twitter.com/bkTGhNFGSt— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 21, 2020
The minister claimed to have heeded the advice of his critics by reducing the garlic, but Twitter still said it was too much.
“You should be banned from purchasing veggies. This is an abuse of resources. Onion is now taking lead,” quipped Twitter user Bongani Ndandani.
Mboweni shared pictures of the meal, and Twitter was disappointed that he dished up masonja with rice instead of pap.
Here's a glimpse into some of the hilarious reactions:
He's eating masonja with rice using fork and knife💀😂💀😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JBdR7CAWSO— Bathong Thabang (@Lesheke) September 21, 2020
Uncle Tito no!!!! Masonja with rice https://t.co/aC99DkBjA4 pic.twitter.com/5Jq8gjkDJJ— Aunty Pursestrings ~ Mimi (@msaaminahsblog) September 21, 2020
Your stomach probably shook with that rice and masonja combo https://t.co/d6oHQe84nr— Xavana (@ShawnMushwana) September 21, 2020
We need to reprimand Minister @tito_mboweni for eating masonja ka rice. Pap, you must eat them with pap.— King Bambatha ✊🏿 (@AubreyEsco) September 22, 2020
Just when I thought we were winning this cooking battle with our favorite minister... Then boom, masonja na rice? Ai I give, I give up. 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/ByTvHmNPZu— OkWiser (@WiserOwens) September 22, 2020
Your dinner was but only a confusion and mess...rice vs masonja>>water vs wine,,,and break it down with fork and knife 😂😂😂Hola shasha https://t.co/RjSsSkEg0w— Factor⚡️💫✨ (@djterto) September 21, 2020