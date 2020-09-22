South Africa

Mob kills two accused of stock theft

22 September 2020 - 09:30 By Iavan Pijoos
The two men were taken from their homes by community members after they accused them of stock theft.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Two men, who were accused of stock theft, were killed by community members in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said the two men were taken from their homes by community members after they accused them of stock theft.

The bodies of the two men, aged 19 and 25, were found with open wounds at around 8am.

No arrests were made.  

“We will never tolerate the acts of people taking the law into their own hands. Everyone has a right to life. We urge our communities to report any crime to us,” provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said.

