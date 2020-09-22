Northern Cape teen in court for allegedly decapitating his peer

A 16-year-old accused of beheading his peer appeared at the Pampierstad magistrate's court in the Northern Cape on Monday.

"It is alleged that the accused decapitated the victim, disposed of the body and put the head under a bed in a relative's shack," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

The teenager's case was held in camera as he is a minor.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday for legal representation.

The boy has been remanded in custody at the Kimberley prison's juvenile section, as was recommended by the social worker.

TimesLIVE