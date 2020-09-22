South Africa

One dead, up to 18 injured in Joburg taxi crash

22 September 2020 - 17:25
An accident in Northriding, Johannesburg, on Tuesday left one dead and at least 15 hurt. File photo.
An accident in Northriding, Johannesburg, on Tuesday left one dead and at least 15 hurt. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ Bunyarit Suwansantawee

One man was killed and between 15 and 18 others injured on Tuesday when a taxi crashed on Aureole Road in Northriding, Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics, along with City of Johannesburg emergency services and private ambulance services, arrived on the scene to find the taxi in the stormwater drain.

“Several people were scattered around the vehicle,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring. “Medics assessed the patients and found that a man in his 40s had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead.

“Fifteen other patients were assessed. Eight were found in a critical or serious condition, while seven others had moderate injuries.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were provided with advanced life support interventions.”

Once treated, one patient was airlifted by a medical helicopter while the remaining patients were transported by ambulances to a nearby hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tow truck driver describes how mob 'looted' vehicle as accident victim was dying in his car

A Chatsworth tow truck owner watched helplessly as a mob allegedly looted the capsized vehicle of a critically injured motorist minutes before he ...
News
7 hours ago

13 dead in horrific KZN collision between taxi and petrol tanker

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated after a horrific accident between a truck and a minibus taxi claimed the lives of 13 people — ...
News
9 hours ago

Seven killed, three injured in head-on collision in Limpopo

Seven people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision on the D19 road outside Seshego in Limpopo on Sunday morning.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape South Africa
  2. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa
  4. Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error News
  5. Weapons and ammunition found in unoccupied section of Bara hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X