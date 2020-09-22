R50m made available for drought intervention in EC municipalities

He said his department will ensure funding was available for the completion of the Nooitgedagt water scheme because Nelson Mandela metro municipality also depends heavily on it for its water supply.

“Progress on the Sunday’s River Valley Canal is to be closely monitored to ensure its completion prior to the commissioning of the work on the Nooitgedagt water scheme,” he said.

He further announced that in Dr Beyers Naude local municipality the department through Rand Water and Amatola Water will provide 20 additional water tanks and three water trucks to augment the five that are already operating to improve water service delivery in that municipality.

“Amatola Water is in the process of appointing a service provider to avail another three tankers. In this instance, the water trucks will also be made available for two months,” he said.

With regards to Amathole district municipality, Amatola Water and Rand Water have deployed five tankers as of Sunday, out of the additional 20 water trucks required for Butterworth.

Regarding the Ngqamakhwe water pipeline that will supply water to Butterworth and surrounding areas, Balzer said additional funding is to be committed as required for the project to be completed within the agreed to timeline.

“The project team is ready to establish the site office in October . The project steering committee is also functional and the construction permit has been granted by the department of labour."

On the raising of the Gcuwa Weir to enhance water security, additional funding is to be available for the project to be completed by the end of 2021.

Two boreholes will be drilled and elevated tanks are to be installed in Ngquthu Village to improve water supply.

He said a team of hydrologists has been appointed from a panel of Amatola Water specialists and are to be deployed in October, and Amatola Water and Rand Water are in the process of appointing a service provider to deliver an additional five water trucks in Ndlambe municipality to increase water supply.

He however raised concern about the challenges of illegal connections, water leaks, vandalism and theft of water infrastructure across municipalities.

“These all contribute to water losses with a negative impact on water availability and revenue collection,” he said.

Communities can report criminal acts on the toll-free number 0800 200 200 or at the respective municipalities.