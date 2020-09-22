SA's getting a new airline but it needs a name — that's where you come in

SA's newest airline, set to launch domestic flights later this year, is inviting the public to choose its name.

The airline's first flight, between Johannesburg and Cape Town, the 12th busiest route in the world, is planned for December 2020.

Here is what you need to know.

Uber-like airline

The new airline is a partnership between Kulula.com founder Gidon Novick and Global Aviation, a leading operator of Airbus A320 aircraft. According to Novick, the airline draws inspiration from Uber’s high tech and customer-obsessed approach to mobility.

He said the idea of the airline came during the pandemic, which created a unique opportunity.

“Similar to the way Uber has transformed the point-to-point mobility, there is a huge opportunity for the airline industry to rethink its relationship with passengers and be more ‘customer-obsessed'.”