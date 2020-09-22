South Africa

WATCH | 30 GBV hotspots identified, and the interventions police will undertake

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
22 September 2020 - 18:01

Police minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday provided details of a plan to combat gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in 30 hotspots.

The hotspots are: Delft, Dobsonville, Mamelodi East, Bloemspruit, Tembisa, Diepsloot, Umlazi, Mitchells Plain, Empangeni, Ikageng, Nyanga, Osizweni, Inanda, KwaMashu, Temba, Ntuzuma, Khayelitsha, Kopanong, Kwazakhele, Honeydew, Alexandra, Kraaifontein, Moroka, Gugulethu, Mthatha, Orange Farm, Mfuleni, Butterworth, Plessislaer and Bellville.

As a prevention measure, the police will also continue with public awareness and community-based campaigns in the identified GBV hotspots.

