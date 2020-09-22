‘We don’t even have photo of our murdered little girl’

When Cekizwa Tom saw a photograph of her murdered granddaughter, Aqhama, she broke down in tears at the realisation that she would never see the bubbly grade 2 pupil again.

Her pain was deepened by the fact that the family does not have a single photograph of the little girl.

The only available picture of the eight-year-old is a digital copy of her school photograph sent to the ward councillor’s phone as the family members have no phones of their own.

On Monday, Tom stared longingly at the photograph shown to her on a cellphone after last seeing her grandchild on Sunday September 13.

Aqhama’s body was found on Tuesday last week after she was reported missing by her mother, Mandisa, and grandmother at the Hankey police station.

Aqhama had last been seen at about 4pm on September 13 in Matodlana Street in Weston, Hankey.

Her body was discovered in the bushes near the R330 by police after the suspect allegedly told them where he had left the body.

The family allege the man had dug a small grave for little Aqhama and she was discovered without any clothes on.

The suspect, 40, lives only a metre from Aqhama’s home.

The man, who appeared in court on Thursday on a charge of murder, will remain behind bars until his next court appearance on Monday.

Aqhama was buried on Sunday.

Tom, who is hard of hearing, described her as a bright young girl who was always obedient.

“On Sunday [last week], we were sitting in the house and I’d been playing with Aqhama and her siblings, telling them stories and making them laugh, when our neighbour knocked and asked if he could send her to the shop.

“The shop is close by and she would go with another friend of hers.”

Tom said that, a little later, she had seen Aqhama’s friend walking by herself.

“I asked where she [Aqhama] was,” Tom said.

She said Aqhama’s friend had told her she had been instructed by the suspect to turn around and go home, leaving Aqhama to go to the shop alone.