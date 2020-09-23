South Africa

1,906 new cases of Covid-19 in past 24 hours

23 September 2020 - 22:06 By TimesLIVE
A bartender in Melville, Johannesburg, wears a mask while pouring beer during eased lockdown restrictions. Less than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 were again reported across SA on Wednesday.
Image: Sunday Times/Alaister Russell

South Africa has more than 665,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

Mkhize said there were 1,906 new cases of the illness reported in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 665,188.

Taking into account the number of recoveries and deaths, Mkhize said there were 54,753 active cases.

A day after SA passed 16,000 fatalities, Mkhize said on Wednesday that 88 new Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded.

Of these, two were from the Eastern Cape, 18 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, 22 from Limpopo, nine from the North West, and 13 each in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

"This brings the total number of Cover-19 related deaths to 16,206," said Mkhize.

The figures are based on 4,083,757 total tests, of which 19,640 were done in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

