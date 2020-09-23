'6% price increase only accounts for inflation': FlySafair responds to backlash
Airline company FlySafair says flight prices have increased by only 6% to date, compared to prices in September last year.
It said the increase is not significant and only accounts for inflation.
FlySafair responded to TimesLIVE on Tuesday after online complaints about “price hikes” since the start of lockdown level 1. Travellers said prices are much higher than pre-lockdown and do not encourage local travel.
Twitter user Tashwill wrote: “FlySafair, I can't believe my ticket was expensive, though I'm happy I'm visiting my mom in Cape Town. Going from R899 to R3,481, including my return, is shocking.”
The company said contrary to social media complaints, flight prices are determined by the market and demand - and not FlySafair. It also denied it has increased its price points and maximum prices.
“What we do is establish about 20 price points from R499 or lower on some routes to about R3,000. The first few seats on a flight sell at the lowest price. What this means is that popular flights sell out of the cheap seats quickly and become incrementally more expensive,” said FlySafair.
The airline said it has noticed a trend with consumers booking flights much later than they did before the Covid-19 pandemic. They attributed the complaints to this trend.
“We noted a number of complaints and when one looks closer at them, folk are trying to shop now, at the last minute, for flights during this Heritage weekend. It’s not realistic to expect bargain flight prices just before a peak period. Given that this is the first long weekend in level 1, we are seeing a lot of demand.
"We’ve always said you need to book in advance to get the best flight prices. It stands to reason that leaving it to the last minute will mean tickets will be more expensive,” the company said.
FlySafair said it is still recovering from the pandemic and is trying to fly as much as possible and put staff on full salaries.
“This coming weekend is a popular period and flight prices will be higher than in any other non-holiday period, just as fares are more expensive over Easter and Christmas,” said FlySafair.
These are some of the complaints raised on Twitter:
#Flysafair i cant believe my ticket was that expensive although im happy that im visiting my mom from tomorrow onwards in Cape Town, but going from 899 to 3481 for going and including my return is very shocking😳😳😳, but ones again im happy im to cape Town for 1 week— Tashwill (@Tashwil48311412) September 22, 2020
@FlySafair @FlyMangoSA— John-Paul Hartley (@JohnPaulHartle2) September 21, 2020
What happening with the cost of flights? We in level 1 but the cost to fly are at level 5.
Let's not talk about the way u okes pushed prices up before lock down.
When did that start. I've been using your flights since you started business. Your pricing is unfair to us users. I have never paid more than R1100 except for after Covid when I paid R1400.00. The only time your prices have rocketed to this is after Covid. No marn you're abusive— 🇿🇦Mzu Yeko (@Gudsile) September 20, 2020
@FlySafair your price hike for flights this week is unreasonable. So much for encoraging local travel.— Kim Davids (@KimDavids5) September 20, 2020
@FlySafair how did we get to a flight that cost R2619.00 from East London to Jo'burg? A single trip?— 🇿🇦Mzu Yeko (@Gudsile) September 20, 2020
But your price hike though doesnt allow some of your users before Covid to be able to go see their families, durban to Cape town at 2.6 k, iyhoooo...— Sizwe Nikholas Mxobo (@snm442) September 22, 2020
Most definitely that price hike on safari flights ✈️ have seen more than 300%Increases. This is ridiculous prices. With the increasing price passengers can just wêll travel overseas and back— Kingoflov Kris (@KingoflovK) September 21, 2020