Cops implicated in death of Nateniël Julies had a 'hunger to kill', court hears

A police officer in the Nateniël Julies case “lied” and “misled” the court into believing he had one conviction when in fact he had three, the Protea magistrate's court heard on Wednesday.

State prosecutor Mzwandile Mrwabe argued that Sgt Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, who covered his face during bail proceedings, lied and misled the court and should not be granted bail. The state expressed concern over his release, saying he could interfere with at least three witnesses known to him.

The court heard that Ndyalvane committed three crimes while he was a police officer. They included convictions for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault with intention to cause malicious damage to property.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told TimesLIVE that these crimes were committed in Cape Town between 2010 and 2012.