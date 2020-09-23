COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Use pandemic to prepare better for next inevitable emergency': Ghebreyesus
23 September 2020 - 07:35
September 23 2020 - 08:12
Liquor regulations, planned protests & human trafficking: police on level 1
Police minister Bheki Cele expressed concern about liquor outlets which violate lockdown regulations by hosting illegal gatherings and operating beyond 10pm.
He said the department has also been inundated with complaints and reports about gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking.
September 23 2020 - 07:30
Let’s use the opportunity provided by #COVID19 to prepare better for the inevitable next emergency.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 22, 2020
Let’s commit to building the health systems needed to serve all people of the 🌍.
Let’s keep building bridges to peace & development, reinforced by unity & solidarity.