Five alleged CIT robbers shot dead in clash with police
Five members of an alleged cash-in-transit gang have been killed in a shoot-out with police.
The incident took place when police reacted to a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist at Dawn Park near Springs, on the East Rand, on Wednesday morning.
Two other alleged gang members were arrested.
“It is reported that this morning [Wednesday] just after 8.30am, a CIT robbery was committed at Galahad Road in Dawn Park, where an unknown number of suspects robbed security guards of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene, leaving one of their vehicles ablaze,” said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.
She said the Sedibeng tactical response team and Ekurhuleni swat team followed up on information that led them to a house in Klippoortjie, on Carol Avenue.
“On arrival at the identified safe house a shoot-out ensued between the suspects and the police. Five suspects were fatally wounded while two were arrested,” Muridili said.
Police confiscated three vehicles that had been hijacked in separate incidents this year, in Springs, Midrand and Boksburg north.
Four unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of money were also seized. Some of the money stolen from the robbery was recovered, she said.
In a video posted on social media, members of the public can be seen looting the burning G4S vehicle that was carrying cash.
“With the build-up to the festive season, there will be heightened vigilance and prioritisation of cash-in-transit robberies, especially in Gauteng where it is more prevalent,” said national police spokesperson General Khehla Sitole.
The police have encouraged the public to send tip-offs using the MySAPS App or contact the SAPS Crime Stop number on: 08600 10111.
