Five alleged CIT robbers shot dead in clash with police

Five members of an alleged cash-in-transit gang have been killed in a shoot-out with police.

The incident took place when police reacted to a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist at Dawn Park near Springs, on the East Rand, on Wednesday morning.

Two other alleged gang members were arrested.

“It is reported that this morning [Wednesday] just after 8.30am, a CIT robbery was committed at Galahad Road in Dawn Park, where an unknown number of suspects robbed security guards of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene, leaving one of their vehicles ablaze,” said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

She said the Sedibeng tactical response team and Ekurhuleni swat team followed up on information that led them to a house in Klippoortjie, on Carol Avenue.

“On arrival at the identified safe house a shoot-out ensued between the suspects and the police. Five suspects were fatally wounded while two were arrested,” Muridili said.