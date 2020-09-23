Going to Kruger this weekend? Book early or you might not be allowed in

SANParks said on Wednesday it's expecting lots of visitors to the Kruger National Park for the Heritage Day long weekend — and has encouraged people to book early or they might not be allowed in.

“Day visitors to the park are advised to book their visit in advance to secure their entry and are reminded that gate daily quotas will strictly be enforced during this period,” said spokesperson Isaac Phaahla.

The park urged day visitors to arrive at the gate very early as the service is first-come, first-served. They can also pre-book their entrance via the park's central reservations office.

“The procedure is that once the daily quota has been reached, only people with bookings are allowed in. There is a possibility to allow more people if there are people who are moving out of the park, however individuals cannot rely on that process as they might queue for hours or end up not entering at all,” Phaahla said.

Day visitors who pre-book their visit are expected to pay a non-refundable deposit of R46 per adult and R23 per child to secure their space as they would have been counted in the number that made the daily quota.

Day visitors with advanced bookings must arrive at the booked gate by no later than 1pm as bookings lapse after that.

“Visitors are reminded of the rules and regulations of the park, with particular emphasis on littering, speeding, getting out of cars and loud noises. Visitors are also cautioned of the Covid-19 rules and regulations, even though we are operating under level 1 guidelines.”

