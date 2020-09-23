South Africa

KZN police on high alert after threats of 'shutdown' circulate on social media

23 September 2020 - 14:52 By Lwandile Bhengu
KwaZulu-Natal police have been placed on high alert after voice notes threatening protests were circulated on social media.
KwaZulu-Natal police have been placed on high alert after voice notes threatening protests were circulated on social media.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal police are on high alert after threats of widespread protest were circulating on social media platforms via voice notes.

In one voice note heard by TimesLIVE, a person can be heard speaking in isiZulu claiming that the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association had met various groups, including taxi associations, to plan a shutdown of the province in protest against corruption and foreign nationals.

“This is what is going to happen, a lot of the roads in KZN will be closed, especially the Tongaat and Mariannhill toll plaza and the whole of Durban. It is going to be closed by Umkhonto we Sizwe soldiers and students and taxi operators.

“This was a decision taken yesterday at Albert Park. This is to protest [against] all the foreign nationals and to force the ANC government to engage us and remove corrupt officials,” the person in the voice note is heard saying.

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association’s KwaZulu-Natal chair, Themba Mavundla, denied that such a call was made by the organisation, while the SA National Taxi Council’s (Santaco's) Sfiso Shangase said the taxi industry was not involved.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said police were in place in locations identified to deal with protests should the need arise.

“Several SAPS units will be working jointly with the Durban metro police, Road Traffic Inspectorate and other role players. We will not be negotiating with anybody who blocks our roads and such individuals will be dealt with in terms of the law,” said Naicker.

The acting provincial police commissioner, Maj Gen Thulani Gonya, urged police to deal with the matter decisively.

“We will be enforcing the laws of this country and anybody found in contravention will be arrested. We will ensure that the disaster management regulations are also complied with in terms of prohibited gatherings, as well as numbers in terms of those gatherings that will be permitted,” said Gonya.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over

Four years of frustration over the lack of water and electricity for a northern KwaZulu-Natal community reached a climax this week when residents dug ...
News
20 hours ago

Liquor regulations, planned protests & human trafficking: police on level 1

Police minister Bheki Cele expressed concern about liquor outlets which violate lockdown regulations by hosting illegal gatherings and operating ...
News
8 hours ago

Hundreds riot in Knysna after Red Ants move in to demolish shacks

On Sunday hundreds of people rioted in Knysna, looting businesses and bringing traffic on the national highway to a halt.
News
1 day ago
A voice note doing the rounds on social media has threatened protest action across KZN this week
A voice note doing the rounds on social media has threatened protest action across KZN this week
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Most read

  1. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa
  3. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  4. ‘I held on for dear life’: mom as man grabs daughter through car window South Africa
  5. Fat-shamer Donovan Tooth breaks his silence after receiving death threats South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X