Limpopo gogo walks 2km to beg for water

“I am tired of walking around begging for water from people who have boreholes at their homesteads,” said 78-year-old Sontaga Malaka, from Dipateng village in Limpopo.

GroundUp reported that Malaka joined 50 mostly elderly villagers from Dipateng and neighbouring Sione who blocked roads leading to the N1 highway during a two-day protest to demand that the Molemole local municipality give them water.

Malaka said she often walks 2km from home to collect water with her 5l bucket, which she fills twice a day.

“I have no money to buy water, that’s why I have to walk. Luckily the community always offers me the water,” said Malaka on Tuesday.

In Dipateng village, the community said that they had not consistently received water since February as the operator at the water tanks nearby closed the water randomly.